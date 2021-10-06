Katy Perry helps the planet by giving up on shopping for clothes

Katy Perry has confessed that she wants to put an end to her shopping addiction and wants to limit the purchase of clothes only to what is necessary in order to reduce her impact on the planet.

Katy Perry, as well as being one of the stars of the music world pop, is undoubtedly a ‘style icon which in recent years has also made the fashion one of the reasons for its incredible success.

The artist of Firework and of California Gurls, during a recent live social media to interact with his fans, he talked about this aspect of his career, but also about his life, declaring himself much more aware of his choices and repentant for the way in which his dependence from shopping has inevitably had repercussions on our planet.

Katy Perry is not at all proud of her past as “consumer of clothes”And made his followers participate in his reflections in this sense, also throwing the hook to stimulate reflection on the need to assume more aware and responsible attitudes.

The conclusion reached by the pop star from Santa Barbara is to buy as little as possible and to say goodbye to the superfluous, buying clothes only when necessary. A virtuous way to improve, give weight to important things and do one’s part for the common good.

The birth of his daughter Daisy, born in the summer of 2020 from the bond with the actor Orlando Bloom. Being a parent somehow forces you to look to the future differently and try to make it better for your children and the generations to come. So it was also for Katy Perry.

“Clothes are one of the five things that most pollute our planet”Said the singer. “I can no longer be a part of this mechanism as I have been in the past, especially knowing that my daughter will grow up in this world“.

Clothes are part of our everyday life and this is perhaps why our perception does not always immediately grasp the general picture behind them. When it comes to clothing, one goes to consider a commodity with a very large weight on thebalance of the environment, given the ecological costs of producing new garments and disposing of old, worn or unsold garments.

The open-hearted words of a world star like Katy Perry, her courage to publicly question herself, can set a good example for millions of people who shop every day. Reflecting on what we buy, learning to evaluate the weight of our choices, can be a first step to make a difference.

