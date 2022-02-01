Katy Perry: her new goth look by Mugler

Katy Perry: also the interpreter of I Kissed a Girl finally succumbed to the “dark side”

Let’s consider it a byproduct of the ongoing pop-punk revival or just call it “season of the goth girl”, but the fact remains that, by now, you can’t get distracted for a moment without one of your favorite stars undergoing some kind of dark and disturbing stylistic transfiguration. A few examples? Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, to begin with. And now it seems that Katy Perry has also started leafing through the guide to “Haute Gothure”, although in approaching the aforementioned vague she has not given up that playful touch that is a bit her trademark.

Prior to his performance at the Saturday Night Live on January 29th, where she was a guest together with Willem Dafoe, Perry shared on her Instagram profile an image of the promo of the episode in which she wears a very skimpy black Mugler bodysuit. Created by pop star stylist Tatiana Waterford, the look reinterprets Morticia Addams with an eye to Catwoman through a series of bold cut-out details scattered across the surface of the bodice and the juxtaposition of the latter with long-sleeved tuxedo-style, fitted pants and vertiginous heels, all strictly black as a moonless night.