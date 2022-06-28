Katy Perry: her spectacular fall causes a great laugh on the set of American Idol

This Sunday, May 1, 2022 was full of surprises for the teams ofAmerican Idol. And for good reason, an incident of the most comical, involving Katy Perry, occurred during the last issue. This mishap caused a lot of laughs on the set.

It’s an evening that should delight bloopers for many years to come. This Sunday, May 1, 2022, nothing went as planned for Katy Perry during the last episode ofAmerican Idol. It is now 4 years since the singer joined the team of jurors to allow telecrochet to go up in the hearings after a few stormy years. Mission successful since with his partners Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, she managed to bring a breath of fresh air to the show and allow it to reconnect with success.

It must be said that the wife of Orlando Bloom does not fail to bring a good dose of humor and good humor on the set. And to mark the end of the twentieth season this weekend, the production had pulled out all the stops, going so far as to disguise her as Ariel, the little Mermaid. A costume that the young woman proudly wore throughout the show even if she was forced to remain seated in her chair throughout the show… until a certain incident.

More laughter than harm

As presenter Ryan Seacrest prepares to announce the next issue, a funny noise is heard on the air followed by laughter. A small reversal of the cameras is enough to understand the reasons for this hilarity: the singer has just fallen from her chair. Behind the jury table, only the mermaid’s tail is visible.

Neither one nor two, the two other jurors hastened to help her despite a very contagious giggle since the singer also seemed very amused by the situation. It must be said that this is not the first time that she has suffered a misadventure on the show. And it’s hilarious that the team took over the show as if nothing had happened. Katy Perry even had fun sharing a video of this incident on her Instagram account as well as a photo with the fork, one of the tines of which has been bent. Fortunately, there was more fear and laughter than harm.