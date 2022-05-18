Katy Perry: how the singer knew she was ready to become a mother

Katy Perry doesn’t seem to have always wanted to be a mother. In any case, this is what she recently confided to the microphone of Chelsea Handeler, in an episode of the podcast entitled “Dear Chelsea”. The “American Idol” judge explained that while her fans and friends all called her “mom,” she was never “very motherly.” A confidence that she had already revealed during an interview with Apple Music.

Orlando Bloom, a wonderful father

However, her meeting with Orlando Bloom, with whom she has been in a relationship since January 2016, would have made her change her mind about her desire to have a child. Katy Perry has indeed declared that the relationship that her companion has with her son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, “influenced” his wish to become a mother. “I got to see what a wonderful father he was with his first child,” the singer said of Orlando Bloom.

“Something inside me said, ‘You, in your thirties, this man is nice. It has to breed,’” she joked. Before adding: “My daughter reshaped my life, my perspective, and gave me a love that I had never had before. The couple welcomed a little Daisy in August 2020. Since then, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been happy parents. Last September, the interpreter of “Firework” had in particular confided that having a child was “quite simply the greatest gift in the world”.