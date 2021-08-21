Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom

The singer-songwriter and her partner Orlando Bloom continue their romantic summer by traveling the Mediterranean

The romantic holidays of Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom continue in the name of relaxation and the sea. The artist duo are spending the summer in Europe and are now on the island of Capri, which he is discovering aboard a mega yacht.

The 36-year-old pop star looked very sexy in a bathing suit. His fellow actor, 44, has let himself go for a long time snuggles surrounded by the affection of family and friends. And of course the little one Daisy, their one year old daughter.

Katy Perry family vacations

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016 and broke up the following year, before get together in February 2018.

The couple got engaged the following February and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Speaking to the American press, the pop star talked about her better half not only for the way she treats daughter, but also for how he behaves as a father with his son Flynn, born from a previous relationship with Miranda Kerr.

The singer talked about Orlando’s relationship with the 10-year-old, explaining: “I was able to witness theirs relationship. The way she takes care of him and I understood that he would be the father of the children ”.

