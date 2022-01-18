Katy Perry indulges in non-alcoholic aperitifs by launching the De Soi line

Katy Perry has decided to devote herself to non-alcoholic aperitifs by launching the De Soi line: here are available tastes and costs.

Katy Perry, between a tour and a show (during the last one in Las Vegas the beer was tapped from the breast), he also finds time to devote himself to non-alcoholic aperitifs launching the De Soi line.

This is a line of wellness drinks, the first in the pipeline for the singer. On sale from January 6, it is about fizzy non-alcoholic drinks made together with Morgan McLachlan, co-founder of Los AMASS, a plant-based beverage company based in Los Angeles.

Katy Perry explained that the De Soi line is inspired by the French ethic of “Pleasure in moderation”: the name of the brand itself derives from the French phrase “Maitrise de soi”, that is “self control”.

Since there has been a growing interest in the soft drinks category lately, this one has been produced low sugar drink able to lift the mood and simulate the sensation of a drink, but without the negative effects of alcohol and a high sugar content.

De Soi will be available in both bottles and cans. For now there are three drinks, contained in opaque or 325 ml bottles (4 at the price of 25 dllari) or 750 ml (25 dollars each):

Golden Hour: amber-colored, inspired by white wine, is citrus-flavored with a base of pear, yuzu, maca (to give energy) and green tea l-theanine (to calm) Purple Lune: amethyst color, inspired by red wine, tastes of cherry and replaces a full-bodied red wine with notes of rose petals, cherry and ashwagandha (to eliminate anxiety) Champignon Dreams: pink color, inspired by daring wine, tastes of gragola and grapefruit with notes of reishi mushrooms (to strengthen the immune system)

All three formulations use natural sweeteners such as birch, date and maple syrup. Unlike other beverage companies that rely on synthetic ingredients to give the right taste, De Soi prefers to use fruit, herb and mushroom juices.

The drinks promise a sweet taste with a hint of contrasting bitterness, thanks to the presence of gentian root and hop extract. To produce these drinks, a technique was used that involves three phases:

maceration mixing adding sugar

Except, instead of using alcohol as a solvent to extract the beneficial properties of plants, MLachlan has created a series of botanical extracts water-based custom. These extracts were then blended together with natural products such as fruit juices, vinegars and sweeteners. Everything was then lightly gassed and pasteurized.

It is certainly not the first time that Katy Perry has decided to devote herself to the wellness sector. For example, the singer is one of the investors in the vegetable meat company Impossible Foods. It also invests in the sustainable agriculture company Apeel Sciences. Finally, in 2020 it acquired, together with two partners, Bragg, a company known for natural foods.