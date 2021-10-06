Katy Perry is brunette again and her hair is super long

Katy Perry blue raspberry it is a marvel, although it is only for a short time. In fact, she is also beautiful blonde, but on the occasion of an appearance at late night show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the singer enjoyed playing with one wig.

Katy’s look: brunette for one night

The 36-year-old singer posted on social media some shots and a video where she appears at top. Thanks to a dress with a butterfly print and, as we said, a wig that at least for one evening gave her a long black hair.

The look chosen by Katy Perry very reminiscent of those of Kim Kardashian: the extensions, in fact, are really ultra long. Even going so far as to touch her life.

Loading... Advertisements

It is not the first “header”

Katy Perry however he got us used to these little (or not too much) head shots: on the occasion of the release of Witness, the pop star had had given a cut: with a platinum blonde pixie cut. On that occasion too, of course, she was splendid.

Katy Perry and the love of wigs

Katy’s towards the wigshowever, it is true love. Not just for TV appearances. For the new album, Smile, the new mother (she recently had a child with her partner, Orlando Bloom) played a lot with the look changes created with wigs.

She’s already blonde again

A few hours after the change of look, Katy Perry he then posted some stories on Instagram where he removed the wig. “This is all false!”, Wrote the singer. Sin.