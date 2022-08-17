Katy Perry is selling an incredible $18 million family home – see inside

ads

Katy Perry has sold her incredible Beverly Hills home for $18 million after five months on the market. The singer originally listed her home for $19.5 million in March, but eventually sold it for the same price she paid for it in 2017.

Inside Katy Perry's pristine $32 million homes

The 37-year-old shared the five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy, and even appeared on American Idol from her living room during the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy Perry reveals a glimpse of her kitchen in Beverly Hills

The property offered Katy and her family plenty of privacy, thanks to its secluded location nestled along a quarter-mile driveway with huge gates for security.

According to listings held by Hilton & Hyland, it sits in the middle of a “parkland forest” and spans 5,500 square feet, with a garden that includes an infinity pool and spa, expansive lawns, and a cabana. in the trees, as well as private hiking trails.

Katy Perry’s Beverly Hills home has already been featured on American Idol

Inside, meanwhile, there’s a skylight-topped foyer and lounge that offers lovely views of the pitch, and a gym with a sauna and cold plunge pool.

MORE: Katy Perry sparks pregnancy reports – but fans are divided

Katy has previously revealed glimpses inside the white kitchen, which has a huge T-shaped island, and the chic blue bookcase on social media.

The garden has an infinity pool and spa

The singer also previously featured a covered patio overlooking the pool at the back of the house, as well as a glimpse into Daisy’s nursery shortly before she was born in the summer of 2020.

RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals Rare Look Inside Her Beverly Hills Home

Katy also owned a second home in the neighborhood which she sold for $7.5 million in 2021. Orlando also owns a property in Beverly Hills which he has unsuccessfully tried to sell over the past three years. .

Last year, the couple spent $14.2 million on a nine-acre estate in Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to in 2020.

