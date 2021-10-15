Katy Perry is the first female artist to have six videos with one billion views on YouTube

Katy Perry, born in 1984, has forever recorded her name in the history of music, a new record thanks to the Hot n Cold video clip

From the international success with I Kissed A Girl to the recent record Smile, the third millennium marked the great success of the voice of Firework which has just conquered a new world record.

Katy Perry: the record with Hot n Cold deepening



Katy Perry shows Taylor Swift’s gift Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name in the registry office, is one of the most popular and loved artists of pop music. Over the years, the singer has dominated the charts in every corner of the planet, establishing herself as an unstoppable media phenomenon. A few hours ago the voice of Roar holds a new record, in fact no other singer before her had succeeded in this feat. Katy Perry, born in 1984, became the first female artist to have six music video clips with over a billion views on YouTube, in fact in the past few hours Hot n Cold it has reached the record figure by delivering the important milestone; the other songs are Roar, Dark Horse, Last Friday Night, Firework And Bon Appétit.

Katy Perry: success deepening



Katy Perry, released the backstage of the cover of the Smile album A career with millions of copies sold, a musical phenomenon that has forever rewritten the history of pop music, Katy Perry is one of the biggest names in the world discography. Single after single the artist (PHOTO) has conquered the charts, also obtaining important and prestigious awards, including eight platinum discs for Teenage Dream and a diamond disc for Roar thanks to the sales of more than five million and over six and a half million copies respectively in the United States of America. Great success also for the albums, among these stand out Teenage Dream And Prism, the latter result the sixth best-selling album in the world in 2013.