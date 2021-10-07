‘Katy Perry’ is the title of the new single from outcast who finds a way out of her four walls in her eyes – The Mohican

‘Katy Perry’ is the new single from outcast, first with the signed distribution ADA Music Italy and available on radio and on all streaming platforms. After the singles ‘Okay’ and ‘Fuori’, which presented his fresh sound that winks at R&B sounds, in ‘Katy Perry’, produced by Charles Kendl, outcast finds an escape from his four walls in the eyes of his hers, which strengthen her self-esteem and immerse the artist in an out-of-body experience in which taboos leave room for complicity and sensuality.

‘Katy Perry’, the artist comments, “is a light-hearted storytelling in which I try to escape from the four walls that enclose my inner self. Imagining a typical evening with a girl, I am captured by the irresistible sensuality of her gaze. It is said that the eyes are the mirror of the soul, so getting lost in someone’s eyes helps to identify with that person and know everything about them. Those of my ‘Katy Perry’ are green, the color of nature, assigned to the fourth chakra, the heart chakra, a symbol of pure and unconditional love ”.

Valerio Vacca, aka outcast, born in Bari in 1991, is a multifaceted singer-songwriter. He approaches rap at the age of 12, as an escape valve in his feeling of marginalization and choosing this stage name that would become his battle cry. In 2017 he won the Nota D’Oro regional competition, winning a scholarship to study singing, making himself noticed by the Maestro Vince Tempera in the jury and accessing the national final of the Great Italian Festivals, in Verona, from which he is still the winner. This latest victory allows him to perform in 2018 at Casa Sanremo (Palafiori). In the same year he forms a Funk Rap band with which he publishes an EP and, between contests, lives and festivals, collects many dates in Puglia (such as the opening of the Franco126, Ensi and Piotta concerts) and some trips.

It is in 2019 that Breietto’s career takes a decisive turn. With a longtime friend of his, he starts the SquadDrone project, signing with the Milanese label Top Records, with which they release the first double-track single ‘King Size’, also containing the song “DRONE”, produced by Hostin Dowgz . In May 2020 the song ‘E’ Trap bro ‘is released which anticipates the release of their first EP’ EPicoì ‘in September of the same year, whose song’ Easy J3T ‘is produced by STRAGE. In April 2021, the SquadDrone releases the single ‘Parquet’ and in parallel with the rap project, Valerio decides to give life to reietto, his solo project. Lover of experimentation and real instruments in songs, he began to create with Charles Kendl (producer and multi-instrumentalist), the first songs of the R&B genre. After the debut single ‘Vabbè’ and the second single ‘Fuori’.