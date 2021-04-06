Katy Perry: “I’ve stopped shaving my legs since I was a mom”

“He really has hair,” said Luke Bryan. But Katy isn’t the only celebrity who has chosen not to shave. For some women it is an acceptance of their own body against so-called “shaming”.

Everyone has hair and there is nothing to be ashamed of. American singer Julia Michaels, for example, said that she stopped shaving her armpits and in the video for the song “Lie Like This” she appeared “natural” as well as she did not hesitate to show herself to photographers with her hair during the last ceremony. of the Grammys.

Before her, model Emily Ratajkowski appeared on the cover of “Harper’s Bazaar” with unshaved armpits, also stressing it is a personal choice. Actress Amandla Stenberg, Paris Jackson, Miley Cyrus are also on the list of the battle against shaved armpits. While they chose not to shave their legs anymore, Rowan Blanchard, Willow Smith. Gwyneth Paltrow, on the other hand, said years ago that she doesn’t shave her groin.

