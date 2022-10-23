Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens… The stars arrive in New York for the Met Gala

It is one of the most anticipated events of the year. On Monday night, the stars will hit the Met Gala red carpet in their most extravagant attire. The day before, many celebrities attended the party preceding the event. The Kardashian-Jenner clan, the Hadid sisters but also Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Rodrigo were photographed there.

Other personalities have been seen in the streets of New York. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were spotted having a walk. David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, 23, even took the time to pose with fans. Katy Perry, hardly recognizable behind her sunglasses and her mask, was seen at the airport. The most “geek” of top models, Karlie Kloss, as well as Glenn Close, have crossed paths with the paparazzi. Teyana Taylor and American rapper Gunna were also photographed.

This year, Anna Wintour, who organizes this fundraiser, chose the theme “Gilded Glamour”. The gilded glamor obviously refers to the golden age, a period of prosperity spanning from 1865 to 1901 in the United States but also to the ostentatious style of the American upper sphere of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, named official co-chairs of the evening along with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.