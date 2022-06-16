Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and other celebrities who are banned from different countries

ASome countries are characterized by having strict moral rules linked to religious, political or nationalist ideologies, which result in certain prohibitions.

These are applied to social coexistence, which have been ignored on several occasions by some artists or have been deliberately transgressed by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Katy Perryamong others.

USA

Despite being associated with freedom and, in many cases, very liberal, the United States has clashed with artists such as cat stevenswho converted to Islam and adopted the name of Yusuf Islam, due to a possible link with terrorism.

the rapper MINEwho has run into trouble with the government as a result of his activism for the oppressed peoples of the Middle East, finds himself in a similar situation.

United Kingdom

When the case of Chris Brown against Rihanna for domestic violence became public, he was banned from entering the UK, a site he visited in 2011 as part of a tribute concert to Michael Jackson.

A similar case was that of snoop-dogwho was involved in a scandal at London Heathrow airport in 2006. In fact, he was also denied access to Australia in the same year.

Malaysia

The authorities of this country canceled various concerts of Beyoncé because their clothes were classified as “very provocative”.

The same thing happened to gwen Stefaniwho was described as “obscene”.

The Islamic party vets avril lavigne as part of youth protection. To the black Eyed Peas They were also canceled because a brand of beer sponsored their show, and this is not allowed in Islam, since they don’t drink alcohol.

Abu Dhabi

Rihanna he made a serious mistake when he “inappropriately” photographed himself in front of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, earning him the title of “persona non grata” in Abu Dhabi.

Russia

China and Russia issued entry bans to Selena Gomez after he posted a photo of her with the Dalai Lama on social media. He was also banned from entering Russian soil for expressing his unconditional support for the LGBT+ community.

Japan

When Paris Hilton flew to Tokyo for the fashion show in 2010, she was detained at Narita airport. The singer and her DJ they were found guilty of drug possession, a charge from years before, and their visit to the city had to be cancelled.

Indonesia

In Indonesia, a veto was imposed on Lady Gaga for being “a vulgar singer who sings in her shorts”. Even the leader of the Islamic Defense Front, Salim Alatas, warned that if she enters the country, her life could be in danger.

China

China is singled out as one of the most difficult nations for artists to work in. Katy Perry is no longer welcome after waving a Taiwanese flag during a presentation, which angered the leaders because the communist government of that country does not recognize it.

Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez they sabotaged the goodwill of the People’s Republic by taking photos with the Dalai Lama.

Miley Cyrusfor her part, was branded a racist after putting on eye makeup to look like the population in question, since Justin Bieber Already Jay Z they branded them for being bad influences on young people.