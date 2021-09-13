Katy Perry, Las Vegas residency announced

In recent days Katy Perry announced the release of Electric for the 25th birthday celebrations of one of the most loved and popular franchises in the world, i Pokémon. Now, the American pop star has garnered great media attention for the news regarding the start of a residency.

Katy Perry, the announcement on Instagram

Over the years, numerous protagonists of the pop scene have conquered Las Vegas with shows and shows capable of attracting thousands of people, among the most famous artists we find Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera And Lady Gaga. Now, the list of singers gets longer with the arrival of the voice of Roar.

In fact, a few hours ago Katy Perry, born in 1984, has announced its residency in the American city also unveiling the title of the show, that is Play. The singer showed all her enthusiasm in the post shared on the Instagram profile she boasts more than one hundred and eighteen million followers who follow his life daily between music, work commitments and affections.

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name in the registry office, also revealed the start date of the show, that is December 29, 2021; the post has received numerous positive comments, currently counting over 300,000 likes.