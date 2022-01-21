Katy Perry launches her line of non-alcoholic aperitifs

Katy Perry launched De Soi, its new line of non-alcoholic aperitifs. The goal is to offer an alternative greet to traditional cocktails. The taste remains at the center of the project and to obtain the best results the singer has decided to focus on natural ingredients and unique mixes. The new drinks thus become promoters of one philosophy and now we await the proof of the facts.
The new non-alcoholic aperitifs
Katy Perry with her new line of non-alcoholic De Soi aperitifs offers the world an innovative idea. The project was carried out in cooperation with Morgan McLachlan, co-founder of AMASS, a Los Angeles-based plant-based beverage company. Each aperitif in the line has a low content of sugar and is enriched, instead, with natural sweeteners, including birch, dates and maple syrup. The manufacturing process involves three phases: maceration, mixing and addition of sweeteners. However, alcohol is not used as a solvent, as is the case with traditional drinks. Instead, extracts are used botanists water-based, specially created. The drinks are sold in cans and bottles, for $ 25 per 750ml.
And the taste?
Katy Perry’s line of non-alcoholic aperitifs represents a perfect union between taste and attention to well-being. All drinks are lightly carbonated and they taste sweet, to which is added a touch of bitter thanks to gentian. The three varieties available are inspired by different types of wine. The Champignon Dreams it is pink in color, made with strawberries, grapefruit and reishi mushrooms that promote the functionality of the immune system. The Golden Hour, which remembers white wine, has citrus notes and is obtained with pear, maca, energizing, and l-theanine typical of green tea. The Purple Lune imitates a full-bodied red wine, with cherry, rose and ashwagandha aromas, which helps reduce anxiety.
Katy Perry’s idea
Katy Perry’s line of non-alcoholic aperitifs aims to open a new chapter. The first name De Soi recalls the French expression “maîtrise de soi“, what does it mean self control. The new drinks thus embody a mix of pleasure and moderation, in which the satisfaction of sipping a drink is not affected by the glamor left by alcohol. There gentian root it also plays a key role. With its ability to prepare the palate and stimulate digestion, it simulates the typical sensation of an aperitif. Today the interest in health and well-being is very high. Exclude substances only apparently natural, in favor of juices and herbs, therefore seems to be a winning choice.
Katy Perry, with her new line of non-alcoholic aperitifs, shows, once again, that health and well-being occupy a place of relief. The hope is that the innovative drinks can help contain the excesses, without affecting it spirit of conviviality typical of aperitifs. In the meantime we just have to decide which one intrigues us the most to prepare ourselves, perhaps, in the near future to taste it.