Katy Perry launches her line of non-alcoholic aperitifs

Katy Perry’s idea

Katy Perry’s line of non-alcoholic aperitifs aims to open a new chapter. The first name De Soi recalls the French expression “maîtrise de soi“, what does it mean self control. The new drinks thus embody a mix of pleasure and moderation, in which the satisfaction of sipping a drink is not affected by the glamor left by alcohol. There gentian root it also plays a key role. With its ability to prepare the palate and stimulate digestion, it simulates the typical sensation of an aperitif. Today the interest in health and well-being is very high. Exclude substances only apparently natural, in favor of juices and herbs, therefore seems to be a winning choice.