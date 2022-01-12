News

Katy Perry launches her non-alcoholic aperitif

The singer said Katy Perry’s new project is about “having fun without sacrificing your health and feeling good about yourself.”

In an interview with People about the new drink, which has been officially available in stores since January 6, Berry explained why they were made non-alcoholic. “Well, I’m 37, so I absolutely can’t drink like I did when I was 20,” he says with a laugh. “On weekdays, I’m completely sick of drinking a few alcoholic beverages. So I think it’s nice to step back during the week and then drink more on the weekend or when I go out for dinner with friends, ”continues Perry. “But it’s really about balance.”

The singer said she “goes through phases” when it comes to drinking: “Sometimes I don’t drink and I’m really focused,” she says. “Then sometimes I drink a little more, but I think ‘Ok, it doesn’t matter'”. The whole process of creating the perfect drink was Berry’s passion: “I love spices. I love well-being. “I love the ingredients in drinks,” he says. “Some of these herbs help improve your mood or help you fall asleep easier.”

