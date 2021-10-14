Katy Perry, Not The End Of The World video with actress Zooey Deschanel is out

The American singer has released the new video that plays on her resemblance to the leading actress of the TV series “New Girl”

The actress Zooey Deschanel is mistaken for Katy Perry (PHOTO) and abducted by aliens. This is the theme of the video of “Not The End Of The World”, The new single from the American singer. The actress and the artist play with their likeness to create a fun and eclectic video clip as is now traditional for the voice of “Daisies”. Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry presented the video with a live Instagram chat where the singer revealed that she often used the actress’s name to enter Los Angeles nightclubs. The virtual chat arrived a few hours after the release of the new music video which in fact makes a funny ironic reference to the fact that Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel are doubles.

Katy Perry, the performance dressed as a Christmas tree. VIDEO The video for “Not The End Of The World” see Zooey Deschanel forced to take the shoes of Katy Perry. Kidnapped by mistake, the actress saves the Earth and performs in a concert in place of the singer. For the occasion she also wears the same stage clothes and wigs that are often used by Katy Perry. The decision to include Zooey Deschanel also arises from the need to replace the singer who was on maternity leave during the shooting of the video. On August 26, 2020, the first daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom was born, Daisy Dove Bloom. Remembering the similarity between the two, the singer’s record company decided to involve Zooey Deschanel.

The song “Not The End Of The World” is the sixth track of “Smile”, Katy Perry’s latest studio album. This is the fifth single after “Never Really Over”, “Harleys in Hawaii”, “Daisies” and the title track released in early July.

Loading... Advertisements Katy Perry sets a record on YouTube In 2012 the actress talked about the fact that many mistaken her for Katy Perry and in a famous American talk she stated: “I was relieved because everyone told me that this girl looked like me so much, and then I met her and I thought ‘Luckily she’s cute!’ I thought she was a bad girl“. A few days ago, however, Katy Perry revealed that she often pretended to be Zooey Deschanel: “When I moved to Los Angeles I was practically nobody and you were getting so big at that moment, it was like Zooey Deschanel was running the world. in the clubs, but I had no money, I had no influence, I had nothing, and sometimes I pretended to be you in order to get in“. The actress replied that she knew about it and between laughter continued: “People were saying ‘I saw you!’ Everyone kept telling me about you, ‘This girl Katy, she looks just like you’, and I said, ‘Who is this Katy?’ ”And then she remarked that she felt relieved after seeing the singer for the first time.

