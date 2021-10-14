News

Katy Perry, Not The End Of The World video with actress Zooey Deschanel is out

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The American singer has released the new video that plays on her resemblance to the leading actress of the TV series “New Girl”

The actress Zooey Deschanel is mistaken for Katy Perry (PHOTO) and abducted by aliens. This is the theme of the video of “Not The End Of The World”, The new single from the American singer. The actress and the artist play with their likeness to create a fun and eclectic video clip as is now traditional for the voice of “Daisies”. Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry presented the video with a live Instagram chat where the singer revealed that she often used the actress’s name to enter Los Angeles nightclubs. The virtual chat arrived a few hours after the release of the new music video which in fact makes a funny ironic reference to the fact that Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel are doubles.

“Not The End Of The World” video with Zooey Deschanel

deepening



Katy Perry, the performance dressed as a Christmas tree. VIDEO

The video for “Not The End Of The World” see Zooey Deschanel forced to take the shoes of Katy Perry. Kidnapped by mistake, the actress saves the Earth and performs in a concert in place of the singer. For the occasion she also wears the same stage clothes and wigs that are often used by Katy Perry. The decision to include Zooey Deschanel also arises from the need to replace the singer who was on maternity leave during the shooting of the video. On August 26, 2020, the first daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom was born, Daisy Dove Bloom. Remembering the similarity between the two, the singer’s record company decided to involve Zooey Deschanel.

The song “Not The End Of The World” is the sixth track of “Smile”, Katy Perry’s latest studio album. This is the fifth single after “Never Really Over”, “Harleys in Hawaii”, “Daisies” and the title track released in early July.

The resemblance to Zooey Deschanel and the revelation of Katy Perry

deepening



Loading...
Advertisements

Katy Perry sets a record on YouTube

In 2012 the actress talked about the fact that many mistaken her for Katy Perry and in a famous American talk she stated: “I was relieved because everyone told me that this girl looked like me so much, and then I met her and I thought ‘Luckily she’s cute!’ I thought she was a bad girl“. A few days ago, however, Katy Perry revealed that she often pretended to be Zooey Deschanel: “When I moved to Los Angeles I was practically nobody and you were getting so big at that moment, it was like Zooey Deschanel was running the world. in the clubs, but I had no money, I had no influence, I had nothing, and sometimes I pretended to be you in order to get in“. The actress replied that she knew about it and between laughter continued: “People were saying ‘I saw you!’ Everyone kept telling me about you, ‘This girl Katy, she looks just like you’, and I said, ‘Who is this Katy?’ ”And then she remarked that she felt relieved after seeing the singer for the first time.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
702
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
567
News

Cinema, all films out in October
548
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
474
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
417
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
367
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
330
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
323
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
291
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top