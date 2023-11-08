Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom get verdict in real estate lawsuit

katy perry And Orlando Bloom Could (almost) get sued over their $15 million Montecito home.

According to legal documents received by us weekly On Wednesday, November 8, the court “found no” Carl Westcott The case against Perry, 38, is not “credible or persuasive” because he has presented “no substantial evidence that he lacked capacity” to enter into real estate contracts. The provisional decision is expected to become official within 10 days.

The second phase of the trial is scheduled for February 2024, where Perry will testify about his alleged losses. The judge will later determine whether damages are awarded.

“The jury-less proceedings began on September 28,” the document states. “The bench trial will be heard in two phases. During the first round of arguments, the judge will decide whether Westcott was actually incompetent when he agreed to sell the house to Perry and Bloom; Another judge will determine whether damages are awarded.’

Connected: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A timeline of their relationship

A teenage dream! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s high-profile relationship, which began in January 2016, has included a dance-off, a nude paddleboarding session, a meeting with the Pope, and everything in between. The singer and actor briefly dated from January 2016 to March 2017 before parting ways. They were officially back (…)

Perry and the actor, 46, were embroiled in a lawsuit against Westcott, who sold the home to the couple in July 2020. The 84-year-old businessman had claimed in legal documents obtained We Due to health reasons “he lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature of the contract and the possible consequences” which included taking painkillers for back surgery, which led to the sweatshop days before the sale.

Westcott, who was diagnosed with the genetic brain disorder Huntington’s disease in 2015, later “email(ed) Berkshire Hathaway in her capacity as dual agent of the seller and the buyer, (saying) she would not sell her home. Wanted.” That same day, Perry and Bloom informed Westcott in a letter “how much they liked the house and that they wanted to purchase it as their new home,” but Westcott replied “that he is in the last few years of his life. And he can’t sell this house.”

Perry and Bloom – who have been engaged since February 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy in August 2020 – later took legal action, with Westcott receiving a letter from a lawyer saying the couple was “disinclined to purchase Mr. Westcott’s home.” Unwilling to back down and “he is bound to complete the sale.”

Three years later, the non-jury trial began in September. Despite Westcott’s claims that he was not of sound mind when he decided to sell the house, Perry and Bloom’s attorney alleged in opening statements that Westcott was “far more than rational” at the time. Perry was ordered by a judge to testify in the lawsuit as he seeks damages of more than $5 million for the loss of potential rental income and the cost of maintaining his and Bloom’s other rental properties. Was staying.

Westcott purchased the home at the center of the legal battle in May 2020 for $11.25 million. Westcott’s real estate agent Christal Clark testified that she had originally considered selling the house. mary shriver for $13.5 million, but the day before his back surgery, he rescinded his counter-offer after Clark assured him he would get more money. Perry, who had viewed the residence before Westcott purchased it, offered $4 million more than the price he paid shortly afterward.

This 9,285-square-foot home is located in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California. The 1930s mansion, which sits on a 2.5-acre property, has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar, an infinity pool, and a three-bedroom guesthouse.