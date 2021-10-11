News

Katy Perry passed off as Zooey Deschanel: that’s why

Twins. Separate at birth. Like looking in a mirror. Impersonator. They could go on like this indefinitely Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel. The musician and the actress. Friends who are so similar that they joke about it. And, in Katy’s case, take advantage of it a little too. And not just to make us a fun and colorful video.

The new video, Not the End of the World

In the live Instagram on the profile of Katy Perry, the singer and the actress chatted to present the new video of the single Not the End of the World. Where blue aliens like the Smurfs kidnap Zooey Deschanel mistaking her for Katy Perry. But when Zooey discovers that the aliens want to destroy Earth, he agrees to transform into Katy to save her.

Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel look amazingly alike. And they are friends. here they are at a vernissage in 2006.

Watch the video of Not the End of the World, taken from the album Smile, released in August. At certain times the resemblance between the two, especially when they are dressed and styled in the same way, is truly amazing.

Katy Perry’s confession

But during the chat on Instgaram, Katy wanted to take a big weight off her heart. A secret he had been carrying around for years. “I have to admit one thing, Zooey,” Perry began (you can hear it at 7.35). “When I arrived in Los Angeles, about 18 years ago, I was practically nobody, and you were becoming so famous at the time – it was like Zooey Deschanel was running the world at that particular moment.”

“Your star was really being born. I was so pleased to look like you. But I have to admit one thing with you during this live show: when I first arrived in Los Angeles, I often went to clubs in the evenings. And I wanted to join those clubs, but I had no money and no connections. I had nothing. And so at times I used to pass for you to be able to enter the premises ».

Zooey Deschanel’s surprise response

If Katy Perry thought she was shocking her friend, she just couldn’t. Indeed, it was she who was very surprised by Zooey Deschanel’s response words. “Well, I already knew,” he said, laughing. “You know, people used to say to me, ‘I saw you!’ But I’m a good girl, and people kept saying, “I saw you in the club! We looked each other in the eyes ”».

Zooey soon realized there was a double of his in town. “Everyone kept talking to me about this girl Katy. “Katy who really looks like you”, they told me. But who is this Katy? Then, finally, I met you for the first time and I was so relieved! I thought, “Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty, so gorgeous.” You never know what to expect when people say you look like someone… ».

