Katy Perry plans new album and world tour

Two years after the release of her most recent album, Katy Perry is about to start working on her next album, while planning a new international tour! This is what the 37-year-old star confided on Tuesday during the Drew Barrymore Show who had moved on the set of his residence in Las Vegas.

” I will probably write and record another record soon and tour the world after that which will be so awesome Katy Perry told actress and host Drew Barrymore.

” I really like this show that I put together. It’s my favorite, the one that brings me the most joy… I think, obviously, that there is a character on stage. In life, I’m more of a businesswoman. I don’t talk much behind the scenes. I am, in a way, very observant. I really save my energy for when I have to turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11! added the American singer, referring to the difference between her personal and professional life.

Entitled SmileKaty Perry’s most recent album was released in August 2020. Since then, the pop star has notably covered the classic All You Need Is Love the Beatles for a message from Gap, in addition to revealing the song When I’m Goneproduced in collaboration with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso.

In residence in Las Vegas intermittently since December 2021, Katy Perry will also lend her voice to the main character of the animated film Melody which will hit theaters next year.