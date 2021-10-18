Katy Perry, Post Malone and J Balvin become TCG cards

To celebrate the launch of Pokémon 25: The Album, Katy Perry, Post Malone And J Balvin – the three artists protagonists of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the monsters – have become the protagonists of a trio of cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, on which they stand out in an unprecedented anime version.

All three cards are of typology Basic, possess 180 Hit Points and have numerical codes in the lower left corner they represent the birth dates of the three artists: 25 October for Katy Parry, 4 July for Post Malone and 7 May for J Balvin. Unfortunately, none of the three cards appear to be destined for printing and marketing: Kotaku has tried to contact The Pokémon Company in search of information, but for the moment there are only three successful promotional images, which you can also view at the bottom of this news.

Loading... Advertisements

Pokémon 25: The Album, which can be found on the main streaming platforms (Spotify included), is the culmination of a year-long partnership between The Pokémon Company and Universal Music to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. Last February Post Malone held a virtual concert, while in May Katy Perry released the single Electric starring Pikachu. Last week, instead, Ten Cuidado arrived, a song by J Balvin that has already exceeded 2 million views on YouTube.