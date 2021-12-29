News

Katy Perry prepares for Las Vegas and shares the VIDEO lineup with fans

On the occasion of the first show of the Las Vegas residency, “Play”, Katy Perry posted on Instagram a video with the concert lineup, handwritten directly by her.

Katy Perry in Las Vegas

Katy Perry, the new single is When I’m Gone with Alesso

“You can officially come to Perry Playland where you can come and sing many of your favorite songs together ”wrote Katy Perry accompanying the post. Among the pieces presented by the 37-year-old artist al Resorts World in Las Vegas there are hits like California Gurls, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, Roar and Firework. Katy Perry also gave fans a look at the behind-the-scenes preparations ahead of the show, sharing videos of props and costumes. Between these, a large animated toilet Orange. The singer has signed a $ 168 million deal, which will lead her to perform two nights a week for four months.There are currently 16 shows scheduled until March 19th next year.

Katy Perry, her training

Katy Perry, the commercial of her concerts in Las Vegas

The pop star recently revealed that she had undergone a intense training to prepare for Las Vegas concerts. Katy trained three to five days a week, as revealed to Entertainment Tonight. The artist specified that she focused mainly on “strength training and weights“, but she also loves hiking with her family, including her partner, the actor Orlando Bloom, and one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. “We also like to hike. Orlando has one of those trekking backpacks that we can fit Daisy into; she loves it, “he revealed. Katy Perry revealed that the partner also helped her in choosing the costumes for the show.” We talked costumes and makeup. Sometimes, when I go to a rehearsal, he asks me for notes or I’ll show him, ”she said, promising fans that her dresses will feature lots of rhinestones.

