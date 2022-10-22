Entertainment

Katy Perry received the keys to the Las Vegas strip… Christina Aguilera thanks her LGBTQ+ fans…

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

June 10, 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter is cute with her cat

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True loves her cat, Grey. The reality TV star posted sweet photos on Instagram in which we can see her daughter, her cat in her arms, kissing and cuddling her, all smiles, to the delight of the tomcat.

Photos that did not fail to react to her aunt, Kim Kardashian. ” The most cute ! My baby,” she commented on the snaps. “Precious”, for her part reacted Kris Jenner, her grandmother.

Katy Perry received the keys to the Las Vegas Strip

Christina Aguilera thanks her LGBTQ+ fans

To celebrate Pride Month, Christina Aguilera wrote a letter to her LGBTQ+ fans, thanking them for allowing her to be as “colorful and strong” as she wants.

“I’m on the side of those who stand up for what they believe in, and I think that’s why the LGBTQ+ community feels close to me. We all fought, we needed to fight to be heard,” she begins her letter, published by People.

The star mentions in particular the video of his song Beautifulrevealing that she “still hears stories about how this clip has helped people”, adding that “it means a lot to me”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pineapple, a ‘basic’ that cannot be missing from your ‘healthy’ diet

7 mins ago

Fast & Furious 4: why Vin Diesel did not want to return to the franchise?

9 mins ago

Isabela Boscov explains her feud with Angelina Jolie: “If you want to be beautiful, you will be beautiful on the red carpet”

12 mins ago

Jessica Biel is Candy, a ‘happy’ housewife who killed her best friend with an ax in the eighties

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button