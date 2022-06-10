June 10, 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter is cute with her cat

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True loves her cat, Grey. The reality TV star posted sweet photos on Instagram in which we can see her daughter, her cat in her arms, kissing and cuddling her, all smiles, to the delight of the tomcat.

Photos that did not fail to react to his aunt, Kim Kardashian. ” The most cute ! My baby,” she commented on the snaps. “Precious”, for her part reacted Kris Jenner, her grandmother.

Katy Perry received the keys to the Las Vegas Strip

Christina Aguilera thanks her LGBTQ+ fans

To celebrate Pride Month, Christina Aguilera wrote a letter to her LGBTQ+ fans, thanking them for allowing her to be as “colorful and strong” as she wants.

“I’m on the side of those who stand up for what they believe in, and I think that’s why the LGBTQ+ community feels close to me. We all fought, we needed to fight to be heard,” she begins her letter, published by People.

The star mentions in particular the video of his song Beautifulrevealing that she “still hears stories about how this clip has helped people”, adding that “it means a lot to me”.