Katy Perry receives the key to the Las Vegas Strip
Published
The symbolic object was given to the singer during a ceremony which took place on June 8, 2022.
Katy Perry is now the owner of the key to the Las Vegas Strip (the southern part of Las Vegas Boulevard). The 37-year-old singer, turned brown againreceived the symbolic object on June 8, 2022 during a ceremony held at the AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, where the singer has been performing in residence since December 29, 2021.
During his speech, the one that performed for the inauguration of Joe Biden in January 2021 revealed that she has a lot of ties to the city of Nevada. “I have a lot of roots here and it’s so natural to be here. My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandmother was a seamstress here, my father grew up here and became a driver. My parents met and got married here. It was completely natural for me to end up on stage here,” she said.
The key was given to him by the Clark County Commissioner, the President of Resorts World and the Vice President of AEG/Concerts West. June 8 has additionally been officially declared “Katy Perry Day” by the County Commissioner.
(jfa)