Katy Perry receives the key to the Las Vegas Strip

Katy Perry is now the owner of the key to the Las Vegas Strip (the southern part of Las Vegas Boulevard). The 37-year-old singer, turned brown again received the symbolic object on June 8, 2022 during a ceremony held at the AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, where the singer has been performing in residence since December 29, 2021.

During his speech, the one that performed for the inauguration of Joe Biden in January 2021 revealed that she has a lot of ties to the city of Nevada. “I have a lot of roots here and it’s so natural to be here. My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandmother was a seamstress here, my father grew up here and became a driver. My parents met and got married here. It was completely natural for me to end up on stage here,” she said.