Katy Perry releases “Electric”: the new song from the album “Pokémon 25”

Posted on
Over this morning the American singer, actress and voice actress Katy Perry (pseudonym of Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson and known to the general public for musical works of the caliber of Firework) has released a new collaboration. It’s called “Electric” and was born in collaboration with the franchise Pokémon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise. The video was made thanks to Carlos López Estrada (director of the Disney film “Raya and the last dragon“) And show how Katy And Pikachu have evolved over the years.

“While I was on tour in Japan I visited the Pokémon Café and I was very homesick. I was reminded of the middle school years. When they called me to ask me to take part in the 25th anniversary celebrations along with Post Malone and J Balvin, I was over the moon. The themes of the song, the concept of resilience and knowing how to ignite the spark that everyone carries within, inspired both my personal journey and that of the characters of the Pokémon world. We all evolve, but at the same time, we continue to have a sense of lightheartedness”- Katy Perry

Electric”Is just one of the many songs celebrating Pokémon’s 25th birthday. Many more songs have yet to be revealed in the course of 2021 and all of which will culminate with the release of the album “Pokémon 25“, Scheduled for this fall. Anyone interested can find various products dedicated to the new song such as t-shirts and bags available. For more news, you will be updated.

