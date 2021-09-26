Katy Perry reprimanded Orlando Bloom for not tagging her in their Italian vacation photos

Orlando Bloom posted a lot of photos from the last one vacation in Italy but he left out one thing: he didn’t tag his travel companion!

Katy Perry pointed this out to him in the comments: “You forgot to tag me, daddy“wrote the singer and, so, the actor immediately remedied.

In the post you can see on his Instagram account, Orlando Bloom posted some selfies, a photo with his son Flynn, his sneakers, his dog and a video from a dinner with friends where they all sing together “That’s love“.

As a caption, he used just a few words from the song and added, among others, the Italian flag emoji: “When the moon🌕 hits your eye👁 like a big pizza🍕pie🥧 That’s amore ❤ When the world 🌎 seems to shine✨ like you’ve had too much wine 🍷 That’s amore ❤🇮🇹“.

Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44 – getty images

After being in Venice last June, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom returned to Italy to make a stop in Capri and with them, in addition to Flynn had by the actor with Miranda Kerr, there was also the baby they had together, Daisy Dove.

There they attended the gala LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF with many other stars, from Madame to Saint John, from Vanessa Hudgens to Emily Ratajkowski, from Heidi Klum with his daughter Leni and her husband Tom Kaulitz to Sydney Sweeney, from Melissa Satta to Elisabetta Gregoraci.

You can see images from the event in the video:

ph: getty images