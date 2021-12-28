Katy Perry returns with the single When I’m gone with DJ Alesso

written by Giovanna Codella





A few days before the end of 2021, the American singer Katy Perry will present a new song, in collaboration with DJ Alesso.

The song is called When I’m Gone and will be out on December 29 at 10pm. While the official video will be released worldwide on January 10 on the US television station entirely dedicated to sports, ESPN.

Millions of fans of the artist’s Smile are waiting for the release of her new single, as this will be the first time the singer has released electronic music at the level of DJ Alesso.

The rumors about the new song had already followed one another since last November when the singer had shared a promotional video on Twitter with the instrumental part of an unknown song.

The actual announcement came on December 15th when Katy and Alesso wrote: “It’s time to give them everything they want”.

Did you say WIG? Post a 🦾 below if you’ve pre-saved my new track with @Alesso coming NEXT WEEK (and if u haven’t yet get to it already 🤬) https://t.co/GuEMxmKGC4 pic.twitter.com/lWdezvnLpG – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 20, 2021

With the song When I’m Gone, Katy Perry is once again trying to reach the top of the music charts as she did with her international hits Teenage Dream and Fireworks.

Among her new projects, Katy will start Play, his first residential concerts in Las Vegas, December 29 at Resorts World. The program will run until March 19, 2022 and will include New Year’s shows.