Katy Perry revealed what Orlando Bloom’s worst habit is

Perfection does not exist, even if your boyfriend responds to the name of Orlando Bloom!

In all relationships it happens that a “habit of the other after a while we get bored and.” Katy Perry revealed which is the one he just can’t stand about the actor: it’s his mania for floss everywhere.

“He loves to floss, thank God that some partners don’t and it’s disgusting, while he has great teeth“began to explain the singer in an interview with Heart Breakfast, starting from the beautiful side of the coin.

The other side of the coin, however, is that: “Floss everywhere. On my side of the bed, in the car, on the kitchen table. And I say: ‘There are baskets everywhere!’. I’ve done my best [per educarlo]“.

Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom, 45 – getty images

Orlando Bloom has just turned 45 and, when asked what she got him, Katy Perry joked: “I gave him a son, it’s a great gift“. The reference is to their little one Daisy Dove, the daughter they had together was born in August 2020. The star is also the dad of Flynn, 11, with ex Miranda Kerr.

More seriously, he said: “At the moment [Orlando] he is very into boy games. I gave him a mini, automatic version of his SUV, with which he loves to tackle unexplored territories in the woods. For this I also provided him with a lot of equipment for the car“.

ph: getty imges