Katy Perry reveals how she put on the Ariel costume

For american idol Disney Night Season 20 Judge Katy Perry Wore An Ariel Costume From The little Mermaid, and she gave a behind-the-scenes look at how she put on the elaborate outfit. Every year, fans can’t wait to see who Katy will dress up for Disney Night. Her past costumes include Snow White, Ursula the Sea Witch, Mrs. Jumbo, and Tinker Bell. For american idol season 20, Katy’s costume was more outrageous than ever, with a plastic wig of flowing red hair and a seafoam green mermaid tail. She carried a fork, or “dinglehopper”, as Ariel would say.

Because of her flipper, Katy couldn’t get on stage, so fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie had to drag her out on a cart. When she got to her seat, host Ryan Seacrest started talking about the Top 10 finalists, but viewers heard a loud noise off-screen. It turned out that Katy had fallen backwards in her chair when she rolled over. As everyone laughed, Luke, Lionel and Ryan helped a fortunately unhurt Katy to her seat.

In an Instagram post, Katy gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look with a post that explained how she put on her costume. Watched by her little dog, dressed as Ariel Flounder’s fishy friend, a team of five helped Katy put on her fin. Katy was on the floor as they tried to squeeze her legs into the tail. One of his assistants jokingly told him to “to push” while Katy announced that she put one of her legs in it. She captioned the post, “A few BTS of a little Sunday sushi.”

Katy explained the process of coming into her american idol Disney Night costume in an interview with HEY. She revealed that she was covered in oil in order to help slip into the costume. When Luke and Lionel took her on the trolley, they realized how slippery she was. Katy joked about Ariel’s character, “I don’t have those things people call ‘feet’. So, yes, I had to go out in the wagon. And Luke was helping me, and Lionel was holding my fin. And I was a little slippery. They didn’t really like it. It was spreading all over their really expensive clothes. .” Katy said it was “very funny.” She also shared that her one-year-old daughter, Daisy, has just started watching The little Mermaid and that she wanted to FaceTime him in his costume before going to bed.

Katy’s Disney Night Ariel costume, which featured mentor Derek Hough, was perhaps the most outrageous yet. Between her inability to walk and her fall, she even had to be rolled on the red carpet. This costume has created many memorable moments on american idol Disney night. Katy is still a good sportswoman and does everything she can to entertain the public. She’s one of the reasons Disney Night has been such a hit on American idol.

american idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

