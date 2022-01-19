Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom’s disgusting habit in the bathroom

The British actor is obsessed with dental floss and poor Katy finds it every day not only in the bathroom, but in many different places. “On my side of the bed, in the car or on the kitchen table. I mean, there are baskets everywhere …”, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden revealed to hosts. “I did my best to educate him.”

Despite these small problems of coexistence, the singer is in love with her Orlando and does everything to make him happy. For his 45th birthday, celebrated on January 13, he has in fact found the perfect gifts for him who is a big fan of engines.

“He loves his Bronco (a type of off-road vehicle ed.) And he likes toys. I gave him a lot of remote controlled cars from the Pack,” he said. “He also loves wandering in the woods, in the most remote areas, so I got him some new wheels for his car. We had a nice dinner and it was perfect.”.

