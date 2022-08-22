Entertainment

Katy Perry rocks a black swimsuit on a yacht trip to Positano with her fiancé Orlando Bloom

Image Credit: SplashNews.com

“California Gurl” in Italy! Katy Perry stunned while going for a swim on Sunday August 21. Smile the 37-year-old singer was spotted going for a swim with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the new photos, which you can see here, via Daily mail. Katy looked stunning as she floated in the ocean while on her yachting vacation in Positano, Italy.

Katy looked absolutely stunning in a black one-piece swimsuit. Along with the bathing suit, she wore a tight necklace with a heart charm on it, and she also wore a pair of sunglasses. She seemed to enjoy swimming and floating in clear water.

Katy stuns in a black swimsuit. (SplashNews.com)

While Katy looked good in black, Orlando rocked an all-white outfit. He wore a long-sleeved bathing suit and short swim trunks. The the Lord of the Rings star also wore a tan baseball cap. While he wore the shirt for much of the swim, a few other photos showed him ditching the top to go shirtless on the side of the pool for a while.

Orlando and Katy have been dating since 2016 and they got engaged in 2019. While it’s unclear when they plan to tie the knot, they have a daughter. Daisywho was born in August 2020. Their baby girl will be 2 years old on the 26th. Katy explained that she was open to having more children in a recent interview with People. “I am a planner. So we will see,” she said.

Katy’s Italian vacation came while she was taking a break from her residency in Las Vegas. After wrapping up her final tour on August 13, she will return to the stage in October for another round of shows. Even though Katy has revealed she’s open to more children, it doesn’t look like she’s expanding the family during her residency. She explained that she couldn’t do the show while pregnant in an April interview with E ! New. “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do this show with anything in my stomach — especially a human,” she said, while talking about the show and family planning.

