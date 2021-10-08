News

Katy Perry says enough to shopping addiction to save the Planet

In a world populated by fashion addicts who always show off new looks on social networks, they remind us how nice it is to spend and shop all the time (if you can’t leave the house there is still the internet, right?), Luckily there is an exception. : Katy Perry, which in a recent live on Instagram announced that he had put a stop to his shopping addiction to save the planet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKmeeIRB9HW/

Because? Since it was born Daisy Dove, the eldest daughter had together with her partner Orlando Bloom, the pop star has realized that she would like to give a better future not only to her, but also to the house that hosts her, or the Land. During the talk with the followers, in fact, he explained that if once he could not help but buy clothes and accessories, today he does it only out of necessity, in a targeted and more conscious way. «I realized – he continued – that clothing production is among the top 5 most polluting things in the world and I don’t want to contribute to that. I would like to be part of a change for my daughter too, I don’t want her to grow up in the midst of all this. “

Having acquired this awareness led her to think about the impact that the fashion industry, in particular that of the so-called fast fashion, is having on our ecosystem: “As a serial and compulsive consumer I have contributed too much to waste and consumption, now that I know I have promised myself that I will no longer buy anything that does not correspond to a real need”.

The perishable good that is thrown away after a few uses is one of the main factors contributing to pollution. This is why today this sector is looking for an increasingly green approach, with fabrics of vegetable origin and with the transition to vintage. Not to mention the reuse of clothes on different occasions even after years, perhaps making small changes or simply changing the accessories. In short, in addition to Katy Perry, there are some celebs who have made us understand that the classic excuse of “I have nothing to wear” is no longer valid.

If it succeeded Carrie Bradshaw, a master of style and shopping, you can do it too. Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress who plays her, has reused the same dress several times by Dior – the iconic newspaper dress – already worn in the first seasons of Sex and the city right from his character.

Ok, but what to do with important clothes, such as ceremonial ones? There we talk about an opportunity and away. But no, the British actress proves it to us Keira Knightley, who managed to recycle her wedding dress from Chanel wearing it first at weddings, and then at various gala events and charity evenings. With a few minor changes, of course.

Ok, but what if you are a princess? Kate Middleton she always manages to be fashionable even by dressing in the same clothes on different occasions and years later. A true bastion of recycling.

These examples show that each of us, in his own small way, can truly be part of the change. In a world of shop windows and sales, don’t be like Emily in Paris. Be Katy Perry.


