Katy Perry says goodbye to lightening and goes back to basics

Goodbye lightening: Katy Perry back to basics. The singer attended the Country Music Awards 2021 and, for the occasion, she walked on the red carpet showing off a new one hair look which has the aftertaste of déjà-vu. This is because the singer has well thought of brushing up on hers jet black, following the trend that has recently depopulated in Hollywood and archiving (perhaps for the moment?) the golden lightening. Over the years, Katy Perry has in fact succumbed to lighter hair, going from platinum blonde to wheat color. However, on the red carpet of the CMA Awards, she wanted to bring her raven black hair back into trend.

Kary Perry changes her hair look and goes back to jet black

Over the years, despite the lightening, Katy Perry has often and willingly allowed herself to use wigs with darker colors, especially in the video clips of her songs. But the hair look at the CMA Awards was not fiction and Katy Perry also commented on the choice of the change via Instagram. Sharing a shot from the red carpet, the singer specified: “I think it’s time to give them what they want “. AND Orlando Bloom, faithful companion and number one fan, immediately reacted by commenting with a heartfelt: “Long last“. In the post shared by the singer, the entire process of her hair look is summarized, thanks to the support of the hair stylist Ricky Henry.

Katy Perry debuted on the music scene in 2008 and, in the video clip of I Kissed a Girl, she sported a thick raven-black hair. Over the years, also following the Hollywood trends, the singer then succumbed to the charm of lightening, playing a lot with contrasts until, in recent years, she has let herself be seduced by platinum blonde. Her new look knows so much about nostalgia and fans immediately appreciated the change. For the red carpet of the CMA Awards, Katy Perry showed off the new hair look with a one-shoulder dress in chocolate-colored leather by Vivienne Westwood, with an asymmetrical cut neckline and a long pearl necklace.

