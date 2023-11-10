Katy Perry scores a major victory in her years-long legal battle

Katy Perry can finally live her life teen Real estate dream. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the “California Girls” singer, who is embroiled in a three-year-long legal battle with Carl Westcott, the veteran who founded 1-800-Flowers. If you need a refresher on Perry’s drawn-out courtroom drama, it all started with a house. You see, Perry and her husband, Orlando Bloom, reportedly bought Westcott’s Montecito home for $14.2 million in 2020. However, after no one was seen doing so, Westcott sued to have the offer rescinded, citing his mental incompetence.

Three years later, the judge ruled that Westcott was of sound mind and body when he sold Perry the house. While the verdict will become permanent in 10 days — and the court will likely hear Perry roar when he testifies in a subsequent retrial — it seems American Idol The judges can finally go home. (Since the lawsuit revolves around whether or not Perry could purchase the home, it’s unclear where she and Bloom lived in the interim.)

“Today’s proposed judgment is clear – the judge found that Mr Westcott could not provide anything other than a completely sound mind when he engaged in complex negotiations over many weeks with a number of parties for the lucrative sale of the property, thereby He profited. Substantial profit,” said Eric Rowen, the attorney representing Perry. Rolling stone,

It wasn’t just Westcott who wanted his house back, but also his daughter Kameron Westcott, the star of the now-canceled show. The Real Housewives of Dallas. In fact, Westcott supporters proposed legislation called the Perry Act, which would not only take the singer’s last name but also protect the elder’s real estate for his retirement years.

Sure, a full-on legal battle sounds like a lot of effort for a house — but it’s a real estate firework. Spread over 2.5 acres, the 10,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home reportedly boasts an array of star-studded amenities like a pool, four-car garage, “sports court” and plenty of fountains. And, while Perry has likely moved on from her “Last Friday Night” days, she’s bound to find community in Oprah as well as A-list neighbors like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the meantime, we will wait for the invite to their much-awaited housewarming party…