Katy Perry screamed and ran from a studio after seeing a Russell Brand lookalike

The singer Katy Perry once screamed and fled a studio after seeing a lookalike of Russell Brand.

The 37 year old singer was married to the comedian Russell, 47 years old, for a year, from 2010 to 2011, and she would have panicked by crossing a man who looked like her then husband, reports aceshowbiz.com. It was a farce orchestrated by the DJ Scott Mills of the BBC radio.

Unaware that the couple Katy Perry and Russell Brand had marriage issues, the radio host thought it would be hilarious to catch Perry with a lookalike of her then-husband during an interview.

Speaking to the newspaper The Sun, the DJ Scott Mills of the BBC radio said, “I thought it would be fun to hire a Russell Brand lookalike. I found a guy who, when he arrived, looked a lot like Russell and could do the voice. So we sent the fake Russell into the studio – and Katy Perry absolutely freaked out and ran away. »

“We didn’t know they had relationship issues so it was a little misjudged. But I remember hearing her say ‘I’m not going back there’ several times. I begged her to come back. She’s mean and did it, but she said to me, “You have to play my records on the radio for the rest of your life to catch up.” It was my most embarrassing moment on Radio 1.”

Katy Perry and Russell Brand tied the knot in a lavish wedding in India in October 2010, but the comedian filed for divorce just a year later. Brand previously said, “I really tried in this relationship. I only have positive feelings for her”.

However, Perry revealed that Brand texted her that he was filing for divorce.

Katy Perry said, “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was filing for divorce on December 31, 2011. »

Explaining the issues in their marriage, she said: “(He was) hysterical in some ways. Until he started making jokes about me and he didn’t know I was in the audience, because I had come to surprise him at one of his shows. So hysterical up to a point. »

Katy Perry added: “I mean, I have to claim my own responsibility for things. I admit that I was often on the road. Even though I invited him many times, and tried to come home as much as possible. You saw this in the film (Katy’s documentary) “Katy Perry, Part of Me”. This film was not edited to leave out footage – there was no footage of it. »

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equal. He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on the tour. So it was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was overwhelming. »

“I felt very much responsible for her ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily divulge because I’m keeping it locked away in my trunk for a rainy day. I let go and said to myself: “It’s not because of me, it’s beyond me”. So I turned the page,” concluded Katy Perry.