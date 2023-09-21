Katy Perry sells part of her music store to Litmus Music for millionaire sum – El Sol de Puebla

singer katy perry has become one of America’s richest womenafter this sold the rights to a large part of its music stockwhich includes the original recording of five albums Published between 2008 and 2020Company with record label Capitol Records and its publishing rights litmusmusic for the value of 225 million dollars.

He new link Between the 38-year-old singer and the said company, regarding their actions, confirms a rumor Thanks to what has been growing within the industry for a few months Perry and Dan McCarroll have a great professional relationshipwho is now co-founder and creative director of Litmus Music, now a repertoire owner of Californian artists, but who was president in its previous phase, perfectand of Capitol Records,

,I am honored to partner with him again and help Litmus manage its incredible displays. (Katy) He is a creative visionary who has had a wide-ranging impact on music, television, film and philanthropy.” McCarroll said in a statement, referring to Perry’s work with his foundation. Fireworks Foundationwith and UNICEF.

Similarly, the other co-founder and CEO of Litmus Music, hank forsythhas crossed out the agreement as “”Necessary“For him and for the music industry, because in his opinion, Katy Perry’s songs are already “part of the global cultural fabric.”

What albums are included in Katy Perry’s repertoire?

According to various North American media and a statement from the company, Financial details of the operation were not made public.However, informed about the agreement which includes Original five-disc recording And its publishing rights,

In this sense, the albums that will be used from now on litmusmusicThe music rights companies within the global investment firm Carlyle Group are: “One of the Boys” (2008), “Teenage Dream” (2010), “Prism” (2013), “Witness” (2017) and “Smile” (2020).

And these discs include some The greatest successes of the Californian artist’s careerSuch as “I Kissed a Girl” or “Hot and Cold” From the first album, “California Girls” or “Firework” of the other, “Roar” and “Dark Horse” From the third album, “Swish Swish” and “Hey Hey Hey” of the room), as well as “Daisies” and names From the fifth album.

It is important to note that, despite this transaction, Universal Music Group will continue to own the masters of the five albums.,

Other than this, Katy Perry’s catalog sales Other major operations of this type involve, as some stars did at the time, such as, Justin Biber By Hipgnosis Songs Capital or purchasing the repertoire of dr dre By Universal Music and Shamrock Holdingsfor both 200 million dollars,

Let’s remember that, in recent years, Katy Perry decided to focus on her family and her growth as a wife and mother of a family.Apart from the fact that he decided to employ himself at his charitable workwith its foundation Fireworks and as ambassador of UNICEF.