Katy Perry, she hasn’t shown herself like this in years | The incredible photo

His name is one of the best known in international music. Famous all over the world, Katy Perry gave birth to numerous hit of success that have become real hits. From I Kissed a Girl to Firework, as far as Last Friday Night (TGIF), Dark Horse and many others, the songs that have made the Californian star famous all over the planet are endless. Often in the center of pink chronicles for her engagement to the star of Hollywood Orlando Bloom, today everyone knows the singer. But you have seen the last photo of Katy Perry? It hadn’t been like that in years social, watch.

Born in Santa Barbara in 1984, Katy Perry is one of the most loved pop stars in the world. Passionate about music from a very young age, today the singer boasts one career among the most phenomenal of all time. Over the years, in fact, the splendid pop star has collaborated with the big of international music, from Snoop Dogg to Timbaland, as far as Is, Juicy J and many others. Have you seen what did he share on social media?

The singer is renowned for her drastic changes in look. Over the years, the Perry changed style several times. In particular, most of the changes they all focused on hair. From platinum blonde to black, passing through pink and more particular colors. The last one change of look of the singer left everyone breathless. The star shared on her own Instagram profile a series of photo that portray her while she is intent on changing her look. From very light blond, in fact, the American pop star has passed to a black raven, which incredibly highlights her blue eyes.

The singer is engaged to Orlando Bloom, the Hollywood star known for films such as Troy, Pirates of the Caribbean and many others. The two live a splendid love story, crowned with the birth of the little girl Daisy Dove in 2020.

