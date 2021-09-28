Katy Perry shows off with a new look on Instagram, the comment of Orlando Bloom

The pop star has published some shots in which she appears with a long black hair. Nice comment from her boyfriend: “We ran out of oat milk”

Before the episode of American Idol, of which he is a judge, Katy Perry (PHOTO), 36, showed up on Instagram with a new hairstyle. A long black wig.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



Katy Perry, new look deepening



Katy Perry: “I’ve stopped shaving since I was a mom” The pop star wore a leopard dress by Tatiana Waterford, the makeup artist was Michael Anthony while the hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, as Katy herself indicated in the post. “Don’t forget to watch American Idol,” she wrote accompanying the image. Immediate arrived the comment of the boyfriend Orlando Bloom: “Honey, we’re out of oat milk,” he joked. The couple had their first daughter together in August, Daisy Dove. The singer also showed off her new look in a video, in which she fixes her long hair and plays with a filter. “I love this light. It makes me look so glam,” he joked in the clip. Shortly thereafter Katy posted more photos, this time with her natural hair, a platinum blonde bob. Loading... Advertisements

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, life as a new parent deepening



Katy Perry sets a record on YouTube The artist does not hesitate to talk about the demanding life of a new mother: “Since I am a mother I have very little time – she explained during American Idol – and so I had to leave out the depilation of the legsHe joked. Orlando Bloom also spoke candidly about how his life changed with the birth of Daisy. “How many times do I have sex with my partner? Not enough, but we have to take into account that we have just had a baby girl, ”she told the British newspaper The Sunday Times. And then again: “What are the great loves of my life? My son Flynn (with Miranda Kerr in 2011), my daughter Daisy Dove. And my girlfriend, of course, ”he told the Guardian. According to some rumors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom would have married in secret. “She is sporting the wedding ring on the left ring finger and no longer the engagement ring” pointed out Page Six, posting some photos of the singer with a wedding ring on the left ring finger.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitter, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



After all, the love story between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom lacks only the “yes”. The two started dating in 2016: they exchanged their first words in a fast food restaurant before theafter party of the Golden Globes: “He tried to steal a burger from me and because he was a great handsome guy I let him take it. Then at the party we joked about the episode and our relationship was born ”. A year of relationship and then the breakup. In 2018 the return of the flame with a trip to the Maldives. They both have a marriage behind them: she was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, he was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013.