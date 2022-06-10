Katy Perry sings about her love of food in new ad

Katy Perry hasn’t finished surprising us… and amassing a few extra dollars thanks to publicity! After resuming the classic All You Need Is Love Beatles for a message from Gap, now the American singer sings for a new advertising campaign for the popular food delivery service SkipTheDishes.

Available in 30-second and one-minute versions, this new ad, dubbed Did Somebody Say is signed by none other than Dave Meyers, the acclaimed director behind countless music videos from the biggest stars, including Fireworks by Katy Perry.

As for Katy Perry, she composed the music and wrote the lyrics for this commercial in collaboration with Kris Pooley and the McCann London agency.

These new advertisements are broadcast in Canada but also in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Ireland for Just Eat as well as in Australia for Menulog, two other brands belonging to the same Dutch company as SkipTheDishes, established in Winnipeg.

In addition to lending his voice to the main character of the animated film MelodyKaty Perry unveiled at the end of 2021 the song When I’m Gone, produced in collaboration with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso. Entitled Smilethe 37-year-old star’s most recent album was released in August 2020.