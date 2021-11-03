News

Katy Perry sings the Beatles for the new Gap campaign

Katy Perry ventured into a version of The Beatles’ All You Need Is Love for the new Gap campaign.

In preparation for Christmas, the pop star recorded a cover of the 1967 hit, also posing for the commercial, entitled All Together Now.

In addition, Katy will release a new single and, for each stream of the track on Spotify, Gap will donate £ 1 to the non-profit organization Baby2Baby, up to a maximum of £ 100,000.

“I am always happy to work with brands that do their utmost to make this world a better and happier place,” said Katy, mother of a daughter, Daisy Dove.

«To reimagine one of the most recognizable and exciting songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, and to send such an important message with them, was a dream. And what better reason to collaborate than to bring people together to spread Christmas holiday joy and raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that I care about. Children are our future. We have to raise the children and help them find their worth, their self-esteem and self-respect ».

The campaign includes some of the classic pieces of the famous fashion brand, such as a hat with the logo, an oversized denim jacket, vintage soft jogging pants and a 100% recycled short jacket, as well as an ideal range for the holidays.

