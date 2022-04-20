Katy Perry Speaks of Style in a Baby Blue Cami Dress with an Overlay Blouse

Katy Perry brings style to the table in a baby blue slip dress with an overlay bodice. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

With the great style that characterizes her, the beautiful and talented American singer, Katy Perry gave chair of style with lingerie dress baby blue and overlay blousewhich added joviality and subtlety to her image, looking charming as always.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of Roar Y Hot N’ Cold, Katy Perryshowed off her dream outfit with an infallible garment in every woman’s wardrobe this season, which she divinely combined with a dreamy cover, one more proof of why she is one of the most influential celebrities in fashion.

Undoubtedly, motherhood has influenced enough so that the beautiful couple of Orlando Bloom has adapted its colorful and irreverent style to that of a beautiful young mother, wearing modern garments with a formal and discreet touch.

On this occasion, Katy Perry gave a twist to baby blue midi lingerie dressadding a knitted blouse in the same tone over it, which made her look impressive and showed off her curves in a more subtle and discreet way.

The 37-year-old singer added to her cute and tender outfit some super-thin strappy sneakers with a fine heel, as well as silver jewelry, headed by a diamond necklace, which shone on her neck, and highlighted her black and long hair. , which looked very natural loose.

Keep reading: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez devastated, they lost one of their babies in childbirth

The beautiful singer of hits like fireworks, Harley’s in Hawaii Y darkhorse She showed off her beautiful face with a splendid glam make-up in a silver tone, which highlighted her pretty blue eyes.

Katy Perry wore her baby blue slip dress for a new episode of American Idolwhere she has remained for several seasons, adorning the show with her great talent, her incomparable beauty and her enormous sympathy, which has captivated both the public and the rest of the judges.

Keep reading: Fresh, simple and very chic trendy hairstyles, ideal for summer 2022

The native of Santa Barbara, California, ex-wife of the comedian Russell Brandhas managed to perfectly combine motherhood with her extensive agenda between music and concerts, with American Idol, and also her facet as a businesswoman with her footwear brand Katy Perry Collections.

And it is that, let us remember that Katy Perry became the mother of the beautiful Daisy DoveBloom in August 2020, together with her fiancé Orlando Bloomand since then it has become her top priority, although, like any all-terrain mom, without abandoning her profession, her dreams and what she is so passionate about, which is music.