Katy Perry: Surreal scene in a nightclub, her fans will remember it for a long time: the slideshow
Katy Perry has fun with her daughter Daisy in a park in Beverly Hills on July 25, 2022.
Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom leave the St. James Theater where they saw “David Byrne’s American Utopia” in New York, January 30, 2022.
Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Katy Perry dined at Carbone restaurant in New York on January 27, 2022.
Orlando Bloom celebrates his 45th birthday with his girlfriend Katy Perry and their friends at the restaurant “Mother Wolf” in Los Angeles, January 14, 2022.
Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Katy Perry leave the restaurant “Mother Wolf” in Los Angeles, January 14, 2022.
Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom – LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Summer Gala 2021 evening in Capri, Italy on July 31, 2021.