Katy Perry takes us behind the scenes of the Electric ~ Pokémon Millennium video

The godmother of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, Katy Perry, has posted a video on his YouTube channel where he takes all the fans behind the scenes of his new single, Electric. The song was made on purpose to celebrate the monsters, but the singer also wanted to include in the music video some important pieces of her life, which have brought her to where she is now.

The video clip was shot at O’ahu, island of Hawaii. Before starting to shoot the Electric video, Katy Perry, the staff and the set received a traditional Hawaiian blessing, essential before starting work on the island. O’ahu is surrounded by nature, an ideal place to host many Pokémon, although they only appear in the video clip Pichu And Pikachu alongside Katy Perry, who in the meantime goes through various phases of her life, telling about herself from the moment she began to make music her passion and work, starting from playing the guitar in the streets.

Loading... Advertisements

The singer explains how, in the video, she tries to help the young herself to lead her to believe in her person and in the talent she possesses, also wanting to entice those who listen to the song to be in control of their own life. During the behind the scenes, also some collaborators who are part of The Pokémon Company International they added their words, talking about how Katy Perry was a fundamental part thanks to her engaging energy, perfect for the monster brand. Towards the end of the video, Perry also revealed that she plans to release articles from merchandise in collaboration with Pokémon, which in fact can already be ordered online on a site made for the purpose.