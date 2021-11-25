Katy Perry talking about always being late to the gym is one of us

“I always end up saying: ‘I’m so late, too bad I can only do a few things'”

Keeping fit is a cure-all for both the body and the mind, but how hard it is to get up from the sofa!

If you also think you lack some discipline when it comes to exercising, it has something in common with Katy Perry. In an interview on the WSJ Magazine the singer recounted a typical day of hers and when she arrived at the gym she explained:

“My exercise routine is to be late, mid-workout because I hate working out. I always end up saying: ‘I’m so late, too bad I can only do a few things’. And the guy who makes me train says: ‘Yes, sure’“.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom – getty images

The 37-year-old star is currently preparing for her Las Vegas residency and added that she prefers walks with her boyfriend at the gym. Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy Dove (who is one year and three months old): “For the big year-end residency in Las Vegas, I hit the gym 3 to 5 times a week, it’s all about weight lifting to gain strength. But we like to go for walks. Orlando has one of those backpacks where we can put Daisy and she loves it“.

Katy Perry also revealed how her days start: “The first thing I do is a little verbal ritual, I do it every morning. I say to myself out loud: ‘Thank God for today, I am grateful for every day’“.

“Then I try to start the day with my daughter, playing with her, reading some books. I usually wake up between 7 and 8. But sometimes I like to sleep more and dad [Orlando Bloom] keeps it until 9, which is super. But we always have breakfast together while listening ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers“.

Katy Perry advises and you can listen to her right away: here’s the song she mentioned!

ph: getty images