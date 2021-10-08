Katy Perry talks about how her life changed after Daisy was born

Katy Perry became a mother for the first time and wanted to tell about motherhood and what Orlando Bloom is like as a father

Last August, the singer Katy Perry became a mother, for the first time, of the little one Daisy. As she said herself, the maternity he changed his habits and priorities, however, he explained that he is right the ability of women to reconcile all the new tasks to make them extraordinary.

Katy Perry on motherhood: “Women are the most powerful beings on the planet!”

Katy Perry admitted that becoming a mom turned her life upside down, however, she confessed to receiving a great support from his partner, the actor Orlando Bloom. Before having baby Daisy, Katy Perry had never realized what it means to be a mom.

The singer, in fact, wanted to reiterate what the motherhood is a full-time job which requires a great deal waste of energy. Despite this, however, he also wanted to emphasize how beautiful it is to give birth to a new life and take care of everything he needs.

Immediately after Daisy’s birth, the singer decided to take a break from all work commitments to devote herself full-time to her family. Precisely for this reason, when he returned to the program American Idol, in the role of judge, Katy revealed that she had not a few difficulties.

During a talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, in fact, he talked about how he had to reconcile more commitments together than before, inserting new tasks regarding little Daisy into his day.

About this he stated: “Give birth, return to work and breastfeed. Women are the most powerful beings on the planet!“.

Katy Perry reveals what Orlando Bloom is like as a dad

Katy Perry also revealed that she does not have the time she had before, but that she is not at all unhappy about it. “When you become a mother you just focus on that. Not because you don’t love other people, but because you want to be one awesome mom”, Explained the woman.

Katy’s serenity is certainly also the consequence of the support that Orlando Bloom, an attentive and caring companion, manages to transmit to her. The woman, who has been linked to the well-known actor since 2016, had some nice words for him: “I have a amazing partner that supports me in everything “.

In short, in a nutshell, for the singer these last months as a mother have been positive, even defining being a mother “the best job in the world“.

Interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel she also commented on her daughter’s name: “Daisy to me means pure, purity and Dove means peace and Bloom seems to mean joy. So my daughter is pure peace and joy“

How to blame her: motherhood is certainly the most important moment in a woman's life since it brings with it changes in the body but also in the emotional sphere, literally upsetting the everyday life of one. The days also become longer challenging and hectic to try to satisfy the needs of the newcomer who depends completely on his mother.

What do you think of Katy Perry's words on motherhood?