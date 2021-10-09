Katy Perry, the announcement drives fans crazy: “See you soon”

The famous American singer, Katy Perry, is about to make a comeback. Post a video on Instagram announcing his return.

The international star, known all over the world under the pseudonym Katy Perry, actually the registry is called Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. Born in Santa Barbara in 1984. The singer-songwriter was initially not very successful when she debuted with her first album. Subsequently, he passed from his first name to that of art, the name he gave to his second musical project, which was launched in 2008. There were two songs that attracted the attention of the public the most, becoming real Hits, Hot ‘n cold And I Kissed a girl. From that moment on her musical career was all downhill and over time she established herself as one of the most popular female singers nationally and internationally.

As far as affections and love are concerned, the American has had two very important relationships. In 2010 she married the well-known British actor Russell Brand. Unfortunately, their marriage only lasted two years and in 2012 the two separated. Subsequently, the American dated the singer John Mayer from 2016 to 2017. Finally, she found what appears to be her life partner. Despite a year off, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, whose romance began in 2017, today, they are more in love than ever. Also, in 2020 the couple gave birth to their first child Daisy Dove Bloom.

The well-known American singer returns to TV! Here’s what it is

Through a promotional video posted on Instagram, the well-known American singer-songwriter lets her millions of fans know that she will soon be back on TV! In fact, from early February, exactly from the 14th, it will start again American Idol. It is a television program in which many aspiring singers participate, whose jury is made up of well-known personalities, including Katy Perry.

From the post you can clearly see how excited the star is for this debut which will take place in just under a month. From the promotional video it can be seen that at the time of the recordings, the singer was still pregnant. She looks gorgeous and radiant with her tender baby bump that we see stroking often and willingly.