Katy Perry, the announcement: “I’m about to become 100% vegan”

The vegan lifestyle it may soon have another ambassador. Katy Perry recently announced to his fans on Twitter that he is about to switch to an animal-free diet. Probably thanks to the boyfriend Orlando Bloom, already vegan for some time, who for some time had been trying to convince her, as the singer herself confessed, to follow a healthier diet. But his announcement didn’t just meet with approval.

Katy Perry’s announcement

The tweet with which he broke the news arrived on January 16th. I’m 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN… My dog ​​Nugget has joined me on this journey for the past 4 months. Pray for us ok? “. In short, the pop star has chosen to face this great change in the company of her little four-legged friend.

A choice that comes a few months after birth of the first daughter had from the relationship with Bloom. Already waiting for little Daisy Dove, this is the name of the eldest daughter, Perry had expressed his intention to abandon the ingredients of animal origin, in particular beef and all red meat. Dishes that replaced com products Impossible Foods, an American plant-based meat brand in which it has also made a financial investment.

The dog controversy

His Twitter post, however, didn’t just get compliments and cheering messages. Among his 109 million followers, there was also someone who criticized it. The reason? The choice to follow his own too Nugget a vegan diet. “Dogs shouldn’t be vegan, just keep giving them the nutrients they need please! In addition, being only partially vegan is still okay if you commit yourself and don’t blame yourself for every mistake you make “, wrote one user.

The debate has begun on the issue. Another person responded to the comment by writing about “Stop spreading disinformation. Dogs can absolutely grow healthy and improve their health thanks to a plant-based diet. I beg everyone not to read silly comments like this and to do specific research on the subject “.

On the topic the PETA, American Association for Animal Rights, spoke out favorably. But as long as you follow one “Proper planning and care” And “To make sure that nutritional needs are respected”. Dogs, added the NGO, they need two amino acids, L-Carnitine and Taurine, which are usually added to their vegan food or can be added as supplements “. However, experts recommend switching to the new diet under the supervision of a veterinarian. The little Nugget, therefore, should not be affected by this change in eating habits.

Vegan celebrities

Katy Perry is just the latest in a line of celebrities who have switched to a vegan diet or have expressed an interest in this lifestyle. Said of Orlando Bloom, there is another actor who has been saying goodbye to animal products for a long time: Joaquin Phoenix. The actor who played Joker in the cinema has been vegan since the age of three, so much so that in recent years he has also worked as an animal rights activist alongside PETA. Among the singers we find instead Jared Leto (who is also an actor), Paul McCartney And Ariana Grande, while Rihanna And Alicia Keys they recently launched veg cosmetics lines.

