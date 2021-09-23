Katy Perry, the harsh words on social media: “I’m garbage”

Big mess this morning on Katy Perry’s Twitter wall. The singer expressed a very strong opinion on the world of social media

Katy Perry woke up quite controversial this morning. The singer used her Twitter channel to lash out at social media. Paradoxical and curious, considering that to do so he used a social network. In any case, it was his fans in particular who felt hurt, who in the thousands began to comment on the tweet expressing their regret for this statement. After all, it is through social media that they manage to get their support to their darling.

First, Perry tweeted: “Social media is trash”, that is, “Social media is garbage“. Then, the artist took up the message by commenting: “They are the decline of human civilization”Using the hashtag #isaidwhatisaid.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Katy Perry returns to tv with a brand new look: the GIF drives fans crazy

Katy Perry’s tweet against social media broke the hearts of her fans

the decline of human civilization #isaidwhatisaid https://t.co/Y1U4DLEduo – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2021

“She hates us”, “She hates us“Commented many, complete with emoticons with a sad face or in tears. And indeed, Perry’s caustic message can only break the hearts of her fans. Some have tried to explain to her that it is not social media that is junk, but people are using it the wrong way.

“It’s not just rubbish when we show you our support”Wrote a girl to remind her, in fact, that part of her popularity derives from the web. On Twitter, the pop star matters more than 109 million followers, on Instagram instead a little more than 115 million. Difficult to think that he can really despise the world of the web, which by the way has been the only way to continue to keep alive a direct line with the fans for a year now, given the impossibility of holding live concerts.