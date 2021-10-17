Katy Perry, the international pop star turns 36

Katy Perry turns 36 today. Over the years, the international pop star has achieved success behind the top with unforgettable hits.

The daughter of two pastors, Katy Perry (born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson) was born on October 25, 1984 in Santa Barbara, California. His debut took place in the field of religious music. It will have to wait until 2001 for the first album – which was not so successful – signed by Katy Hudson.

Katy Perry was part of the Matrix production group when they decided to release their own album. But the project did not go through. The singer stood out when she signed a contract with Columbia in 2007.

The debut single is UR so gay, which was a great success, but it is only thanks to the single I kissed a girl that the doors of success were opened for the artist.

After the collaboration with the record producer and rapper Timbaland, in the summer of 2010 the Teenager Dream album was released. singer.

Katy Perry wasn’t just about music. In fact, she also tried her hand at cinema, taking part as an actress in the comedy Zoolander 2 by Ben Stiller. He also entered the fashion world with the Katy Perry Collections shoe line.

In March 2020 Katy Perry announced with her new single Never Worn White both the release of the sixth album Smile and that she is pregnant. The new album was released in August 2020 and on the 27th of the same month Daisy Dove Bloom was born, daughter with the famous British actor Orlando Bloom.

